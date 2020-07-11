    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Salman Khan’s Ex-Manager Reshma Shetty’s Statement Recorded

      Nearly a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the Mumbai Police continue investigations with regard to the case. They have been recording statements from Sushant's friends, family, and colleagues in the industry. Salman Khan's ex-manager Reshma Shetty was the latest to record her statement with the police. On Friday, she was questioned for five hours.

      Sushant Case: Police Question Talent Manager Reshma Shetty

      ANI wrote in a tweet, "Bandra Police has recorded the statement of Celebrity Manager Reshma Shetty, in questioning which went on for 5 hours. Statements of 35 people have been recorded so far: Mumbai Police on actor #SushantSinghRajput death case."

      Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Postmortem results stated that his death was caused by asphyxiation due to hanging. Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression, and had been seeking treatment for it from around six months.

      According to news reports, Reshma has helped many a-list celebrities bag major endorsement deals. She has worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and others.

      As of now, the Mumbai Police have questioned 35 people with respect to Sushant's suicide case, including filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, and Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

      Meanwhile, a Bihar court has rejected a petition seeking to register a case against celebrities Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and others for alleged abetting of Sushant's suicide. The petition was filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who claimed that certain people were to be blamed for driving the actor to suicide, and named Kangana as one of the 'witnesses' to this.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
