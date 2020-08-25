Sushant Singh Rajput Charged Half Of His Remuneration For Dil Bechara, Reveals Actor's Close Friend

Sushant Charged Half The Money For Dil Bechara

As per a Pinkvilla report, a close friend of Sushant, who was there when the contract of Dil Bechara was signed, made this revelation. The portal quoted him as saying, "Sushant usually charged to the tune of 6-8 crore for each movie that he took up. But for Dil Bechara, he only charged half the money. He got a little over Rs 3 crore for the film."

Sushant Had Promised Mukesh Chhabra That He Would Star In His First Film

Sushant's friend told Pinkvilla, "This was Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and they both shared a warm friendship. He had launched him and Sushant had promised Mukesh that he will do his first film."

This Is Why The Late Actor Took A Pay Cut For Dil Bechara

"Dil Bechara, earlier titled Kizzie Aur Manny, took an extra year because of funding and a few internal changes that happened. So when Sushant agreed to do the film, he saw the challenges the team was facing and agreed to do it for half his fee. He also had a long standing relationship with Fox Star Studios and was in touch with the banner for a few more films. He did it just because he felt it was the most correct thing to do," the portal quoted the source as saying.

Dil Bechara Had Received An Overwhelming Response From The Audience

When asked about it, Mukesh Chhabra had told PTI that he didn't want to celebrate it as Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Calling it a mixed and bittersweet feeling, he had said, "The response of people has been overwhelming, the love for Sushant is overwhelming, but I am feeling weird about everything."