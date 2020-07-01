Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Bids Adieu To Mumbai: See You Soon, Or Maybe Not

Sanjana Sanghi's Cryptic Post Hints That She Might Not Return To Mumbai

"Khuda Hafiz Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow of my heart changes my perspective. Or maybe, you are sad, too. See you soon. Or, maybe not)," the actress posted on her Instagram story.

Here's What Sanjana Sanghi Told The Mumbai Police

On Tuesday, Sanjana Sanghi recorded her statement with Bandra police in connection with Sushant's demise. A source exclusively told Filmibeat that she was asked about her reported problems with Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of Dil Bechara. However, Sanjana rubbished all those reports.

When The News Of Sushant's Demise Broke Out, Sanjana Penned A Heartbreaking Note To Mourn His Loss

The actress had bid him an emotional goodbye with a touching note that read, "I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. In the middle of our 16 hour shoot days, you'd tell me that being and becoming Manny, made you happy. But you'd also fleetingly mention being anyone other than yourself made you happy. I was too ill equipped to understand the depth of what you meant."

She further wrote, "Amidst your struggle, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming ‘Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!'; To guide me over things big & small through our film's process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother's side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. John Green wrote this, in our beloved book, The Fault In Our Stars, from my character to yours, but here is me, Sanjana, saying this to you, Sushant : You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I'm forever grateful. A forever of learnings, and memories."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Will Have Its Digital Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

As a tribute to the late actor, the makers of Dil Bechara will be releasing his last film on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It will be available to all the subscribers and non-subscribers of the online streaming platform.