Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Condole His Death

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide on Sunday (June 14, 2020). He was 34. As per preliminary investigation, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

Meanwhile, the news of Sushant's sudden death has shattered the film industry and left everyone in grief. As soon as the heartbreaking news broke the internet, many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective Twitter pages to mourn his demise.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to express his shock and grief over Sushant's demise and tweeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻."

Ajay Devgn posted on his Twitter handle, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through... be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones."

"Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb," read Shahid Kapoor's tweet.

Abhishek Bachchan posted on his Twitter page, "This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant."

Richa Chaddha tweeted, "Too young to go... too young... just call and talk if you feel sad... please ! Please! We're all here. 💔."

"Cant believe this news ... Can't believe what's happening... why did he have to do this ... ??? Shaking and sinking.." read Neha Dhupia's tweet.

Sonu Sood wrote, "Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true 💔."

Nimrat Kaur posted on her Twitter page, "Absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Sushant and his loved ones and family. Really can't believe his journey's ended on this untimely, devastating note.Praying for his soul...gone so soon.Yet another horrendous jolt for our industry. So deeply tragic...#RIPSushantSinghRajput."

Vicky Kaushal tweeted, "Shocked beyond words. #SushantSinghRajput 💔."

"Shell-shocked....speechless! Still doesn't make sense! RIP Sushant Deepest condolences to his family and near and dear ones!," posted Tusshar Kapoor on his Twitter handle.

Jackky Bhagnani tweeted, "I am completely shocked, saddened, disheartened, speechless and in disbelief of this news. Such a fine actor, soo talented and a great person. Gone toooo sooon #SushantSinghRajput . May his soul rest in peace and God gives strength to his family."

Riteish Deshmukh posted on his Twitter handle, "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!"

Karan Johar tweeted, "This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can't believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain...."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽."

Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace."

Virat Kohli wrote, "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏."

"I really can't believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput," read Varun Dhawan's tweet.

Siddharth Malhotra tweeted, "Shocked and extremely sad, a fellow colleague with such good work backing him. Gone to soon, rest in peace bro. My prayer with his family and loved ones 🙏

#SushantSinghRajput."

"My first ever Co actor ! It's heartbreaking. Lots of love ..RIP 💔," wrote Vaani Kapoor.

