      Sushant Couldn't Sleep For 4 Nights During #MeToo Allegations, Reveals Director Kushal Zaveri

      Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name with his portrayal of Manav in Ekta Kapoor's popular soap Pavitra Rishta. At the peak of his popularity, the actor quit the show to pursue his career in Bollywood. However, Sushant continued to remain in touch with some of his colleagues from the TV industry.

      Recently, Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri took to his Instagram page to reveal some shocking details about Sushant's state of mind when #MeToo allegations were levelled against the actor, during the shooting of Dil Bechara in 2018. Click here to read his post.

      Kushal Was With Sushant When #MeToo Allegations Were Levelled Against The Late Actor

      Kushal Was With Sushant When #MeToo Allegations Were Levelled Against The Late Actor

      The Pavitra Rishta director wrote, "I stayed with sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019 ... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018 ... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof ... We tried our best to contact sanjana sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence)."

      Sushant Knew Back Of His Mind Who Was Targeting Him, Says Kushal Zaveri

      Sushant Knew Back Of His Mind Who Was Targeting Him, Says Kushal Zaveri

      He further continued, "Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn't have proof to call them out ... I remember how sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for sanjana to clear the allegations ... Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over."

      Kushal Zaveri On Why He Wrote This Post On His Instagram Page

      Kushal Zaveri On Why He Wrote This Post On His Instagram Page

      The Pavitra Rishta director wrote, "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this ! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

      Earlier, Sanjana Sanghi Had Revealed Why It Took Her Time To Clarify The #MeToo Allegations Against Her Co-Star

      Earlier, Sanjana Sanghi Had Revealed Why It Took Her Time To Clarify The #MeToo Allegations Against Her Co-Star

      "Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can't pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go," the actress was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

      In October 2018, Sushant had denied all claims of sexual misconduct by sharing screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana Sanghi on his Instagram page.

