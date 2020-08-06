Sushant Couldn't Sleep For 4 Nights During #MeToo Allegations, Reveals Director Kushal Zaveri

Kushal Was With Sushant When #MeToo Allegations Were Levelled Against The Late Actor

The Pavitra Rishta director wrote, "I stayed with sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019 ... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018 ... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof ... We tried our best to contact sanjana sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence)."

Sushant Knew Back Of His Mind Who Was Targeting Him, Says Kushal Zaveri

He further continued, "Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn't have proof to call them out ... I remember how sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for sanjana to clear the allegations ... Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over."

Kushal Zaveri On Why He Wrote This Post On His Instagram Page

The Pavitra Rishta director wrote, "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this ! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Earlier, Sanjana Sanghi Had Revealed Why It Took Her Time To Clarify The #MeToo Allegations Against Her Co-Star

"Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can't pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go," the actress was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.