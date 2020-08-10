Video: Late Sushant Singh Rajput Dances To Oh Oh Jane Jaana, Netizens Say 'Way Better Than Original'

It's been almost two months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, but fans haven't come to terms with it and are still mourning. While some are screaming for justice, others are reminiscing about him by sharing his old videos, pictures and interviews. Amid all the uproar around Sushant's death, we came across a video of Sushant, which is going viral on the internet.

Wondering what is this all about? In the video, Sushant can be seen shaking a leg on Salman Khan's iconic song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' at the Mumbai police show Umang- an annual event where B-town celebrities come together to treat Mumbai's policemen with special performances.

Donning a black shirt and a pair of denims, Sushant is looking every bit handsome in the video. The video will surely leave you with mixed emotions, as the more you watch it, more you miss his charismatic face.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sushant's video..

@meraj_khunza: Wayyyy better than the original❤️💔

@katuri_yash: He's better than the original "actor"

@mikena_gi: How did you The Sushant @sushantsinghrajput❤️❤️❤️ know how to feel the music in the dance ... How did you know how to present yourself to the audience .. How did you feel and loved the audience itself .. What are the ideal movements in every breath of the dance .. I don't know anyone who can also express their feelings in dance like Sush .. We miss you..

@mrs_meghy: In Love ❤ this performance is 👌🏼 Feeling so bad and happy at the same time seeing him 😭🙏 May God give justice!

(Social media posts are unedited.)