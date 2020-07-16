Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Amit Shah Forwards Pappu Yadav's Letter Seeking CBI Probe
Bihar MP Pappu Yadav had addressed a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on June 16, asking for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In turn, he has now received a confirmation that Amit Shah has sent the letter forward to the concerned department. Pappu Yadav shared the confirmation letter on Twitter.
Pappu Yadav took to Twitter on July 14, a month after Sushant's demise and shared the confirmation letter that he received. There have been many requests from fellow industry mates and fans for a CBI probe into the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. After investigation, the postmortem report stated no foul play and Mumbai Police declared the actor died by suicide.
Pappu Yadav's Tweet
Earlier this week, on Wednesday, former Union Cabinet Minister Dr Subramanian Swamy also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for CBI investigation for the same. According to reports, Subramanian Swamy also penned a letter to Mumbai police commissioner requesting all electronic evidence be sent for forensic examination. Actor Shekhar Suman and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly have asked for a CBI investigation into the case.
Rhea Chakraborty's Tweet To Amit Shah
The late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty through Twitter has also reached out to Amit Shah asking that the case be handed over to CBI. She wrote, "I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step."
Fans Trend #CBIForSushant On Twitter
Fans have also been trending the hashtag #CBIForSushant on Twitter since Mumbai police began the investigation. Apart from family and co-stars, Mumbai police called in many celebrities for questioning including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others. It was also rumoured that Salman Khan would be called in for questioning, but DCP of Mumbai Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, has denied the reports.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah To Initiate CBI Enquiry
Rhea Chakraborty On Getting Murder, Rape Threat Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Enough Is Enough