Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Amit Shah Forwards Pappu Yadav's Letter Seeking CBI Probe

Pappu Yadav's Tweet

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, former Union Cabinet Minister Dr Subramanian Swamy also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for CBI investigation for the same. According to reports, Subramanian Swamy also penned a letter to Mumbai police commissioner requesting all electronic evidence be sent for forensic examination. Actor Shekhar Suman and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly have asked for a CBI investigation into the case.

Rhea Chakraborty's Tweet To Amit Shah

The late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty through Twitter has also reached out to Amit Shah asking that the case be handed over to CBI. She wrote, "I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step."

Fans Trend #CBIForSushant On Twitter

Fans have also been trending the hashtag #CBIForSushant on Twitter since Mumbai police began the investigation. Apart from family and co-stars, Mumbai police called in many celebrities for questioning including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others. It was also rumoured that Salman Khan would be called in for questioning, but DCP of Mumbai Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, has denied the reports.