Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Says Investigation Continues As No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. On court orders, a month after his death, the case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation, in August 2020. After months of wait, the agency has finally revealed a report saying that the investigation is still going on and nothing has been ruled out.

According to reports, the first official response from CBI came after 145 days of taking over the case. A letter from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asking about the status of the investigation was sent to the investigative agency. The only update in the case surfaced, back in October as a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS had shared their opinion on the case with CBI. The doctors reportedly had suggested that the actor was not murdered and it was a case of suicide.

However, the centre's probe agency has said, "The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date. During investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software have been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case."

CBI Says: No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out "During investigation, all the witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances and apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard. The investigation team along with senior officers visited all places of concern - Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna," the report added. CBI Assure India's Best Minds Are Working On The Case It further shared that the investigating team, senior officers and experts of CFSL, New Delhi, and Central Forensic Science Laboratory, "have visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident." Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020 Apart from CBI, The Directorate of Enforcement(ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also been investigating the case. NCB in the past six months has made several arrests in connection to the case and alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, and was placed in judicial custody on charges of organising drugs for Mr Rajput. She was granted bail a month later after denying all charges against her made by NCB and Sushant Singh's father K K Singh.

