Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Summons Goa Based Hotelier Gaurav Arya For Questioning

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya has reportedly been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over drug conspiracy link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Gaurav who allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption with late actor’s actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The hotelier is said to fly down from Goa to Mumbai and will appear before the ED on Monday at 11 am.

For the unversed, Rhea and her family members have been accused of cheating and abetting in the death of the Dil Bechara star. A top ED official connected with the money laundering angle probe in the case told IANS, "We have summoned Arya for questioning in connection with the case on Monday at our Mumbai office."

The official also said that Gaurav is being summoned as he had chatted about the consumption of drugs on the phone with Rhea Chakraborty. In the same vein, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik among others under several sections of the NDPS Act on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya’s lawyer Manu Sharma has stated that his client will fully cooperate with the probe. The Times of India quoted Sharma as saying, "He will be present at the Mumbai ED office to give his statement... We will cooperate fully," However Sharma refused to respond to allegations made against Arya. "I cannot share any response to allegations. We will give it to the agency," he said.

It must be recollected that the Enforcement Directorate began the probe after registering a case of money laundering against Rhea and her family on July 31 based on the complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh with the Bihar Police.

