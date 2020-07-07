Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Takes CCTV Footage Of Actor's Building Into Custody

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and has recorded over 34 statements so far of family and film fraternity. According to recent reports, the footage of CCTV cameras in the late actor's building has been seized by the police. It was also revealed that there were no CCTV cameras installed in Sushant's house.

ANI revealed in a tweet, "Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police."

Last week, Mumbai Police asked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to come to the police station to record his statement in the matter. The statement was recorded on Monday, which took more than three hours. The filmmaker revealed that he was planning to sign Sushant Singh Rajput in four of his films, but couldn't because Sushant's dates were not available.

Some of the other celebrities questioned were Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty and Sandip Ssingh, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, his co-actor Sanjana Sanghi and other including the late actor's family members, domestic help, and his manager too. The police have also questioned Yash Raj Films' employees and scrutinised Sushant's contract with YRF.

Mumbai Police has also reached out to Twitter and asked details about the actor's official account and about tweets which were allegedly deleted from his account. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he passed away by suicide on June 14, 2020, after battling depression for six months. The actor's death reignited the debate on nepotism in Hindi film industry and the industry being biased towards outsiders.

