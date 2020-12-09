SSR Death Case: NCB Arrests Peddler Who Supplied Drugs To Rhea and Showik Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday (December 9) reportedly arrested Rigal Mahakal after a raid in Lokhandwala area of Mumbai. As per reports, he supplied drugs to Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The report in DNA revealed that Mahakal would supply drugs to peddler Anuj Keshwani and he in turn, would give them to Rhea and Showik. NCB during the raid, recovered liquid cash, as well as high-quality malana cream. Reportedly, Mahakal will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Earlier this month on December 2, Showik Chakraborty was granted bail by a special narcotics court in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He stayed in jail for almost three months after his bail was rejected thrice. The fresh bail application had said, "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable."

The special NDPS court stated that the stringent charge of financing illicit drug trafficking did not apply to his case, as no drugs were recovered from Showik, and NCB submitted evidence only in the form of statements of the five co-accused including Rhea's. According to the new order by the Supreme Court that rolled out a month ago, the statements have been rendered inadmissible.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was also arrested in the drugs case by the NCB, was granted bail on October 7, on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a few other conditions.

