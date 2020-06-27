Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police Question Two Senior Yash Raj Film Officials

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The Bandra police, who are investigating the death of the late actor, last week revealed that there was no foul play and Sushant died by suicide. The investigation also revealed that Sushant was battling depression for the past six months, and fans believe it was due to B-town's outsider treatment towards the actor.

The Bandra police has interrogated several friends of Sushant from the industry as well as family to find out the source of his depression. According to reports, on Friday, two former senior officials of Yash Raj Films (YRF) were also interrogated for the case. Earlier, the police had also asked for the copy of the late actor's contract with the talent management agency. The contract singed with YRF in 2012 was signed by Ashish Singh, who was former Vice President Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil.

Police sources revealed to India Today TV, that Ashish Singh's statement was recorded for around five hours and he has provided the authorities with the details of the contract. More details regarding the late actor's association with YRF till 2015 were also shared.

India Today TV quoted Ashish Singh saying, "I cannot divulge details of the contract as it is mentioned in the contract itself". He added, "The parting was on very cordial terms and we had been in touch after that. We made two films. Some projects, some films don't work out. He had left YRF five years back and even after that we were in touch. There were no issues. We should pray for him."

Along with Ashish Singh and Ashish Patil, police has till date recorded statements from 25 people, who were either close to the actor or had worked with him, including Rhea Chakraborty who was rumoured to be his girlfriend, and Publicist Rohini Iyer, who was his close friend.

