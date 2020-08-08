Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Has Nothing To Hide, Says Her Lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says Actress And Her Brother Cooperated And Answered Questions Put To Them By ED

A Pinkvilla report quoted Satish Maneshinde as saying, "She has been examined and her statement along with her father and brother have been recorded. They had all documents in their possession including IT Returns. She's always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She's nothing to hide. In the event she's called again, she will appear at the appointed time."

Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Was Sent Back Midway To Bring Some Documents

Reportedly, Rhea's brother, Showik, was sent back midway through the questioning to bring certain documents. He left and returned back with those documents.

Rhea and her brother Showik arrived at the ED office after her request to postpone her statement recording till the hearing of her transfer plea in Supreme Court, got rejected by ED. Besides Rhea and her brother Showik, the ED also questioned her father Indrajit Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi.

Here's What Happened During The ED Interrogation

According to reports, during the nine-hours long interrogation, Rhea was asked about the funding for her two properties which she recently purchased, the sudden cash flow into her account and some transactions from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account into her account.

Sushant's Lawyer Vikas Singh Had Earlier Said That Rhea Could Get Arrested If She Evades ED's Questions

"Now that she (Rhea) has decided to finally come forward in the interrogation, if she answers questions properly then probably she may be allowed to go. If she evades answers today, then she can also be arrested," he told Times Now.