Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shekhar Suman Backs Rhea Chakraborty For Seeking CBI Probe
A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah and asked for a CBI enquiry to be held in the late actor's death case. Now, Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman had lauded Rhea's efforts and said that the process should be hastened before its too late. Fans have also been trending the hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant on the microblogging site.
Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter account on Thursday and said that he is happy people are finally stepping up. In one of the tweets, he wrote, "Finally Rhea has also come forward.Finally..slowly but surely ppl are showing http://up.it's a gud sign.#justiceforsushanthforum #hastenCBIenquiryforSushant."
In the second tweet, Shekhar Suman revealed that he believes it is a homicide and not suicide. "It's our conviction "Homicide not Suicide".Hasten up the process for #CBIEnquiryForSushant before it's too late. The voices will not slow down till he gets justice. we shall go on fighting for what we think is right and what we know is our right," read his tweet.
Earlier, Shekhar Suman had decided to take a backseat due to lack of Sushan't family's support. However, soon afterwards the actor took to Twitter and assured Sushant's fans, that he will not be giving up on the case. He added that he could not let down so many people and will hence continue leading the fight from the front. He added in another tweet, "Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness. That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us."
Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her social media accounts and called for a CBI enquiry into the case. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police revealed that the initial autopsy report said the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.
