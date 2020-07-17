Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shekhar Suman Backs Rhea Chakraborty For Seeking CBI Probe

Shekhar Suman On 'Justice For Sushant' Crusade

Earlier, Shekhar Suman had decided to take a backseat due to lack of Sushan't family's support. However, soon afterwards the actor took to Twitter and assured Sushant's fans, that he will not be giving up on the case. He added that he could not let down so many people and will hence continue leading the fight from the front. He added in another tweet, "Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness. That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us."

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her social media accounts and called for a CBI enquiry into the case. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police revealed that the initial autopsy report said the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.