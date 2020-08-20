Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The CBI Investigation Team Reaches Mumbai

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a new turn after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case. As per the latest reports, the CBI investigation team recently reached Mumbai on Thursday (August 20, 2020). However, nothing much has been revealed about the investigation team and its members, so far.

To the uninitiated, the Supreme Court directed the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI on August 19, 2020. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also asked the Mumbai Police to co-operate with the CBI inquiry and handover all the evidence collected to the new investigation team.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Inquiry

The CBI investigation team is expected to start the probe on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case very soon. Reportedly, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh attended a meeting with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, in connection with the Sushant death case. The Maharastra state government has ensured that all evidence will be handed over to the CBI team, very soon.

As per the updates, the CBI has registered FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others immediately after the Central Government accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the case. More details on the CBI investigation is expected to be revealed soon.

