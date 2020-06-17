Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Did Karan Johar Just Receive The Worst Threat Of His Life?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has turned into a nightmare for Karan Johar. Even in his wildest dreams, Karan wouldn't have thought that netizens would be blaming him for someone else's death. On June 14, Sushant hanged himself in his room and was found dead at his Bandra residence. On June 15, his last rites were performed in the presence of his family and a few B-town celebs including, Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Ranveer Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Amid all the grief, netizens are hell-bent on blaming Karan for Sushant's death and now, the hashtag #BanKaranJohar is trending on Twitter. Many netizens have also vowed to never watch Karan's films ever.

@Ajali81789545: "How does it feel to eat someone alive? To suck their very lifeblood and soul till every shred of humanity is lost? Your bullying resulted in a life lost too soon...I am a victim of bullying and I promise to never sponsor anything you are part of..I will teach my friends, family, children and anyone who is ready to listen to me this. #BanKaranJohar."

@alltowellshrine: "The pain is not going away and I feel numb. I don't want these voices to end. My mind can't come to terms that such a brilliant mind was alone n sad.#BanKaranJohar"

@SauravD26293793: "What an acting Karan. First you and your nepotism gang made a brilliant and superb actor to commit suicide by insulting him making fun of him and by banning him. Chameleon should learn from people you to change colour.i think when 100 hypocrites died you were born. #BanKaranJohar"

@Shubham31309506: "Its high time now and the moment has come to ban the supporters of nepotism, their films and stop watching sh*t works. We have to support good piece of movies based on their performance and not on basis of names associated with them."

Meanwhile, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Ram Gopal Varma have urged the netizens to stop blaming Karan Johar and others for Sushant's death.