Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah To Initiate CBI Enquiry

After breaking her silence on Instagram on being blamed for actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actress Rhea Chakraborty now requests Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry into the matter.

She tweeted, "Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise."

She further tweeted, "I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir."

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and since then netizens have been exploding with anger. While many netizens blamed and shamed Rhea Chakraborty for staying silent for a month, a few defended the actress and came out in her support.

Earlier today, Rhea also shared a screenshot of rape threat that she received in her DM on Instagram and requested the Cyber Crime Chambers to take action against the online threat.

It is yet to be seen how Amit Shah will react to her tweet!

On a related note, a couple of days ago, Rhea penned a eulogy for Sushant and wrote that she is still struggling to face her emotions and there's an irreparable numbness in her heart.

"You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," wrote Rhea.