Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sonam Kapoor Appeals For Kindness, ‘Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops’

The tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left his family, fans and his colleagues in the Hindi film industry devastated. Sushant was found hanging in his home at Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, and it is thought that he died by suicide.

However, pictures of Sushant's grief stricken family, and the actor's own death, surfaced on the internet and began to be circulated. In light of this, Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan have made an impassioned plea to all people to respect privacy in such matters.

Sonam wrote in an Instagram story, "With every high profile death we find ourselves in the same place - photos of mourners and dead alike are splashed all over every media outlet. Each time I find myself saddened and frustrated by the lack of privacy and respect afforded to the people left behind. Funerals, chautha's and homes of grieving families are not photos ops. They can't be."

She continued, "With all the love, kindness and respect my heart can muster - to whoever will listen - please don't participate in making trauma worse for those already traumatized. Don't sensationalise grief. Don't click on or look at pictures of devastated family members."

"Surely, our instincts should be to protect. Surely, our instincts should be to HELP," she added.

"If ever there was a time to step back and reevaluate how we do things, it's now. If ever there was a time to be kind, it's now. Please be kind," Sonam signed off.

Farah Khan tweeted, "My friend #SushantSinghRajput has died tragically at a very young age!! STOP Circulating pictures of his death! This is a tragedy NOT entertainment!! Is this the world we live in now??!"

Sushant was 34 years old. It is reported that he had been suffering from clinical depression for a while, and that that may have been the reason for his death by suicide. However, a maternal uncle of his claimed that it is a case of murder, and has demanded CBI probe into the matter.

