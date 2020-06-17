Sushant Singh Rajput Didn't Need Camps; He Had His Own Kingdown: Actor's Close Friend Rohini Iyer

Sushant's Close Friend Slams The 'Fiction' Around His Demise

Rohini began her post by writing, "This has to be said. My best friend is no more, I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online, i see peddlers. Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes. Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life."

'Sushant Hated Fake Friends, Phone Calls And Small Talks,' Reveals Rohini Iyer

She continued, "Firstly, he didn't give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn't care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn't shun him. He rejected your lobbies. He didn't need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter. He made his own place in the sun."

Sushant Didn't Want To Belong To Any Club Or Be Part Of The Rat Race

"He was an outsider and he never cared about being an insider. That's because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life, he had many worlds beyond that. He didn't give a shit about success. He never failed. He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries. He just didn't care about the 100 crore club. He didn't want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race. He didn't care about awards. He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored. This was even before they announced his best actor award. You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention," wrote his close friend.

'Please Don't Reduce Sushant's Talent To Serve Your Mere Agenda," Says An Emotional Rohini

"He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics. He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche, he studied astronomy and stoicism, he wrote poetry, played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet, the world, about going to Mars, he invested in charities, in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension. So please don't try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda," Rohini concluded her post.