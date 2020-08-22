RIP: Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide In His Mumbai Home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old. The details of his death are not yet known but Sushant was reportedly found hanging at home. FilmiBeat has learnt that one of Sushant's friends was at home with him, when he went to his room and took the extreme step. The actor's two cooks and househelp were also present. When they did not hear from him for a while, the house help called Sushant's sister and after she came in, they managed to open the door of his room with a spare key and saw what had happened. No suicide note has been found. However, it is reported that Sushant was being treated for clinical depression for the past six months.

It is being said that Sushant last spoke to his sister, and also actor Mahesh Shetty. Police will record their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput ने Bandra के अपने घर में किया Suicide | FilmiBeat

Last week, Sushant's manager, Disha Salian had fallen from a building and died in an apparent suicide attempt. She had allegedly fallen off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad area, where she was staying with her fiance. Sushant had posted in his Instagram story that Disha's death was "devastating news" for him. Sushant had also recently posted about his mother, whose early death he had never got over. He wrote on 3 June on Instagram with a picture of his mother, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...#माँ ❤️". That was his last social media post before he passed away.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement After His Death; Requests Privacy For Family

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Kai Po Che!, was last seen in the film Chhichhore. He had delivered some massive hits in his career such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and PK. He was to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara, which was going to be a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Fault In Our Stars.

Sushant began his career as a television actor, and was well known for starring in the series Pavitra Rishta. He had dated actress Ankita Lokhande, his co-star from Pavitra Rishta, for many years before parting ways. Sushant was reportedly in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Condole His Death

Bollywood is still mourning the loss of two great actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020. Showbiz has seen several more deaths, either due to COVID-19 or other causes, making it a difficult year for the film industry.