Sushant Singh Rajput's Domestic Help Claimed Rhea Was Into Black Magic: Bihar Police Sources

The latest claim in Sushant Singh Rajput's case is that his domestic help claimed Rhea Chakraborty of being into black magic. Bihar Police sources told Times Now that Sushant's sister Mitu Singh quoted the domestic help's claims in her statement to the police.

According to Times Now, the Bihar Police who took Sushant's sister Mitu's statement yesterday, July 30, were told that a domestic help alleged that Rhea was into black magic. This has not been confirmed independently by Mitu Singh yet. The report also added that both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police have been getting conflicting statements with regard to Sushant's case.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including her brother and parents, for alleged abetment of suicide, theft, cheating, confinement, and a few other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Although Sushant and Rhea were rumoured to be dating, Rhea confirmed that she was Sushant's girlfriend only after his death.

Sushant's father alleged that Rhea and her family defrauded Sushant of Rs 15 crore, controlled his bank account and credit cards, cut him off from his family, and took possession of his medical records and threatened to make them public.

The FIR against Rhea and others was registered by the Bihar Police and not the Mumbai Police, who have been investigating the case since the actor's death. According to Sushant's father's lawyer, the family did not trust the Mumbai Police with their investigation, and therefore lodged the FIR over a month after the actor's death, in his hometown Patna. Another reason is that Sushant's father is aged and could not have travelled for the case because of ill-health.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Father And Sister Mitu Never Mentioned Rhea's Name In Their Statements To Mumbai Police

Rhea recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. In response, Sushant's family filed a caveat with the court to not allow Rhea's petition to be heard in the court.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Caveat In Supreme Court After Rhea Chakraborty's Plea