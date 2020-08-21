Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Is Attacking People To Settle Her Own Score

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, actress Kangana Ranaut is hell-bent behind the film industry for not treating the outsiders fairly. She called out many people including, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mahesh Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Swara Bhasker while slamming the existence of nepotism in the industry. She also slammed Rhea Chakraborty and called her 'vulture' for destroying Sushant's life. Ever since Kangana reignited the debate on nepotism, netizens have been supporting the actress, and boycotting the films of star kids like Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2.

Now, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to an entertainment portal, and explained why Kangana's claims have nothing to do with the course of investigation in Sushant's death.

He said, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."

Singh further stated that even though some points of Kangana are relevant, they can never be the primary course of the CBI investigation.

"Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can't be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors, but the main case is on how Rhea and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant," concluded Vikas Singh.

We wonder how would Kangana react to Vikas Singh's latest statement!