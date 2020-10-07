Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Calls Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug Case ‘Weak’

After Rhea Chakraborty was released from Byculla Jail on Wednesday, (October 7), Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the drugs case against her was weak.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on allegations of procuring drugs on behalf of Sushant, was released on bail by the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh said, "The bail given to Rhea is on the premise of a narcotics case against her, which is very weak according to me. The real question is whether or not she administered the drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. Did she tell doctors, to whom she took him for treatment, about his usage."

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal released Rhea on grounds for believing that she is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24, or 27A of the NDPS Act, or any other offence involving commercial quantity.

At the bail hearing, the bench said, "There are no other criminal antecedents against her. She is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail."

It continued, "The learned Additional Solicitor General had argued that the celebrities and role models should be treated harshly so that it sets an example for the young generation and they do not get encouraged to commit such offences. I do not agree. Everybody is equal before law."

It added, "No celebrity or role model enjoys any special privilege before the Court of law. Similarly, such person also does not incur any special liability when he faces law in the Courts. Each case will have to be decided on its own merits irrespective of the status of the accused."

Meanwhile, the conclusive report by a forensic team of AIIMS which was investigating Sushant's death, ruled out murder as a cause of his death and stated the actor died by hanging and suicide.

