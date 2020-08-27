Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh: NCB Probe May Expose Powerful Names (Exclusive)

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's worst fears seem to be coming true. They feared that Sushant, who's alleged to have died by suicide on June 14, 2020, could have been driven to do so by his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty. Yet the information emerging from the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation has left them stupefied. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh told Filmibeat, "We had feared that he was in bad company and that there was abuse of prescribed drugs, but the new revelation shows that Rhea Chakraborty was administering these banned drugs to Sushant herself.''

Vikas Singh informs that Siddharth Pithani, who has been interrogated by the CBI, has started 'singing' now. He also adds that the eight hard drives that were cleaned out before Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's house on June 8, was a job carried out by Pithani. The Narcotics Control Bureau has stepped in with the emergence of the drug angle in the case, and summons will be issued to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

Vikas Singh said that with the narcotics department entering the scene, the investigation is likely to expose big names. He said, "The narcotics department will investigate and scoop out the backend suppliers, other customers and all the chains in the link. It may lead them to something big, exposing powerful names involved in it.''

When asked if a list of Bollywood names could be out soon, Vikas Singh said that he didn't really know about it, so cannot comment on it. When asked as to why the investigating agencies, including the CBI, are not taking Rhea Chakraborty for custodial interrogation, Singh said, "I guess they are doing a fool-proof case before they arrest her. They are doing their spade work. I am not in touch with them, so I really don't know.''

Also Read: Sushant's Sister Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, Lashes Out At Her For Giving Interviews