Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Burn Effigies Of Salman Khan And Karan Johar In Patna!

As shocking as it sounds, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, have burnt the effigies of Salman Khan and Karan Johar in Patna to express their anger towards them. Sushant, who hailed from Patna, breathed his last on June 14. The actor took his own life and left the entire nation devastated. Ever since the news of his suicide broke out, his fans are furious at the film industry.

It all happened because after Sushant's death, many reports surfaced on social media, which claimed that Sushant had lost seven films in the last six months and it pushed the actor into depression. Some reports also claimed that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films and Aditya Chopra's YRF productions had banned Sushant.

From the last three days, both Karan and Salman have been receiving flak on social media. Even their die-hard fans are criticising the duo for dominating the industry in a wrong way. Check out their tweets below..

@Rinu74: "I have unfollowed #AmitabhBachchan and #SalmanKhan. Will never watch their movie again. Would request all the #Biharis to do the same."

@Rajansh03589236: "@BeingSalmanKhan has bullied Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Arjit Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and countless talent actors. RT if you pledge to avenge by not watching his useless movies."

@agga1211: "I was thinking what would be the next worst thing in this 2020, then I realized that we have not recognized the worst thing that has ever happened before and which has been going on for years. #SalmanKhan is now seeing black deer in humans as well."

@ll_manthan_ll: "There is a petition going on to boycott #KaranJohar, #YRF & #SalmanKhan. In a few hours, millions have participated. Even donating huge amounts. All are youngsters & educated. SSR death either will bring change or collapse Bwood."

