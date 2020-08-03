Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Releases Video: ‘Informed Bandra Police Of Danger To Sushant In Feb'

In a self made video, Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh states that he had informed the Bandra Police that his son's life was in danger, back in February itself, months before the actor allegedly took his life.

Sharing the video in a tweet, ANI quoted K.K. Singh as saying, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna."

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police, which has been investigating the actor's death since June, has been criticized for allegedly taking the investigation in the wrong direction.

Sushant's father therefore filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, on July 26. He alleged that actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others were connected with his son's death, and booked them under various sections of the IPC including abetment of suicide, fraud, theft and others.

K.K. Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh had stated that the family decided to file an FIR in Patna because they did not trust the Mumbai Police with the investigation. "What has been most distressful for the family is that what was Mumbai Police doing all this while? The family has been saying as early as 24 February 2020, when Sushant was still alive that he was surrounded by people whom they don't trust and there could be some danger to him. And then when he died, the family says that please look into the people who were controlling him. No investigation against Rhea was started, she was given a clean chit," he said in a TV interview.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh claims that the family did not raise any suspicion or raise concern regarding the lapse in investigation, when they recorded their statements on June 16.

