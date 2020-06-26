Sushant's Father Says He Never Met Or Spoke To Rhea Chakraborty; Only Knew Son's Ex Ankita Lokhande

Sushant's Father Says His Son Had Discussed His Wedding Plans With Him In Their Conversation Over A Call

"Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that he won't get married during Corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage)," Singh told Bollywood Tadka.

Sushant's Father Says Ankita Lokhande Was The Only Girl In His Son's Life That He Knew Of

While talking about Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, the late actor's father said that she's the only one who he had talked to in the past. He revealed that she also flew down to Patna to be with the family after the actor's demise. Singh said, "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi. (Yes, she had come to visit in Mumbai and in Patna as well)." When asked about Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, he said that he never met or spoke to her.

Sushant's Father On Late Actor's Break-Up With Ankita Lokhande

When asked about Sushant's break-up with Ankita, KK Singh blamed it on God's will, and said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai.(This is destiny, what's supposed to happen, happens)."

Sushant's Father Remembers Kriti Sanon Consoling Him During His Son's Funeral

"Aaye toh bohot log the lekin humse sirf Kriti Sanon mili thi, ha wo baith ke baat kiya. Hum toh baat nahi kiya, wo jo bol rahi thi hum sunte gaye. Aaye sablog aaye, par Corona ke chalte sab dur hi the. Kyuki muh pe mask tha toh hum kisiko pehechane nahi. Kriti Sanon bagal mein baithi thi na aur kisine bataya toh malum hua ki...par wo thi ya nahi thi wo malum nahi ha par ek smart ladki thi aur bol rahi thi ki pyaara ladka tha, yehi sab baat hai. (Lot of people came, Kriti met me and sat next to me to talk. I didn't speak much and only kept listening to what she was saying. Due to Corona, everyone stayed away. I couldn't even recognise many people as they had mask on their faces. I don't know whether it was Kriti or not but it was some smart girl who told me that Sushant was a nice man)."

Sushant's Father Reveals That The Late Actor Had Become More Reclusive In Recent Years

"Pehle toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi (He used to be frank before, but didn't speak much about what he was going through towards the end)," KK Singh said in his interview.