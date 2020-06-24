Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Postmortem Report: No Foul Play, Death By Suicide

The police have received Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report, and the cause of death has been ascertained to be asphyxia due to hanging. Foul play in his suicide case has been ruled out.

According to a report by India Today, the final report was signed off by five doctors whereas the earlier, provisional report was signed by three doctors. The report does not find any external injuries or struggle marks on Sushant's body, and it states that it is a clear case of suicide.

Theories of there being a link between Sushant's death and his manager Disha Salian's death which was just a week before his, have been ruled out.

India Today further stated that Sushant's viscera has been sent for chemical analysis, and the police has written to the Directorate of Forensic Science Services to speed up the chemical analysis process.

The police has clarified that the CCTV cameras in his building were working on the day of his death. They added that his dog was in the other room, and is alive.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Claims The Actor Was Murdered, Demands CBI Probe

Sushant took his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. His death came as a shock to his family, colleagues in the film industry, and fans.

The police have so far recorded the statements of 23 people, including his father and three sisters; Siddharth Pithani, his creative content manager; his cook, Keshav; Uday Singh Gauri, his business manager; actress Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, with whom Sushant shot his last film, Dil Bechara; and others.

ALSO READ: PhD Scholar Thought Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Physicist When They Met At Paris Airport