Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Accountant Reveals He Was Fired By Rhea Chakraborty!

In an exclusive interaction with Zee Media, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former accountant Rajat Mewati reveals that he was fired by Rhea Chakraborty in January 2020. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and since then, the investigation in his death case is going on. Earlier, the Mumbai Police was in charge of the investigation, but now CBI is looking into Sushant's death case.

Coming back to Rajat Mewati's revelations, he said that he was the senior-most staff of Sushant Singh Raput, and he worked with him from 2018 to January 2020.

He shared, "I used to work as an accountant and looked after finance. After Priyanka madam's departure, Rhea Chakraborty was seen more in SSR's house. Shruti Modi also came home in July 2019. But things started changing after September 2019. There was no transparency in things, which was present between the boss (Sushant Singh) and us. Rhea slowly removed the staff members. First, she removed Ashok and then me."

Rajat Mewati further added that he had seen Sushant taking medicines, but he does not know what medicines he was taking. He also shared that he doesn't believe that the Raabta actor was in depression.

He further shared, "I was told that he was taking dengue medicines but after a month's time, the medicines were still on. After the release of the expenses, there was a big difference in expenses and it looked increased."

Reportedly, according to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Rajat Mewati on Friday (August 14) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.