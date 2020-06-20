Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sandip Ssingh Tells Ankita Lokhande: Only You Could Have Saved Him

Sandip Reveals Sushant's Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Hasn't Removed His Name From The Nameplate Of Her House

Sandip began his post by writing, "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both separated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house.

Sandip Reminisces The Happy Memories He, Sushant And Ankita Spent Together

Recalling the happy times that the trio spent together, Ssingh continued, "I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in Lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, Lonavala or Goa! Our crazy Holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face."

Sandip Says Sushant And Ankita Were Meant To Be Together

"Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid!" wrote Sandip.

'I Wish You Both Got Married As We Dreamt,' Says Sandip Ssingh To Ankita Lokhande

"I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it," the producer signed off.