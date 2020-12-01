Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Gupta Talks About Late Actor's Message That He Sent 5 Days Before His Death

June 14, 2020 will always be a black day for Bollywood, as on this day, the industry lost a bright star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant's close friend Siddharth Gupta, who had earlier shared the apartment with the deceased actor, spoke about SSR's text message that he sent to him five days before his death.

Siddharth revealed that Sushant sent him and another common friend, Kushal Zaveri, a message five days before his death, in which he said he was working on himself spiritually and wanted Siddharth and Kushal to join him.

He said, "When this message came, I remember talking to Kushal. I told him that I felt there might be something off because this wasn't him entirely being so out there. Kushal had messaged him back saying let's catch up soon and do the things we were doing."

"My aim was to not intrude his space but I was expecting, because of that text, I am going to be able to meet him very soon and I will get to know what has happened. I sensed something. But obviously, I didn't have his number, Kushal recently got it. We didn't know where he was putting up at that time. Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong," added S⁯iddharth.

Speaking about his equation with Sushant, Siddharth said that he was lucky enough to be in close proximity to him.

"I feel Sushant is an idea that'll live on forever. A lot of people did not understand him, what he stood for, what he spoke about. The love that he gave people, it is at times so overwhelming that you doubt it," stated Siddharth.

