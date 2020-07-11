    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput Gets A Road Named After Him In Hometown Purnea In Bihar

      Mayor Savita Devi has named a road after Sushant Singh Rajput in his hometown Purnea In Bihar. Since the actor's sudden demise, fans across the nation have been heartbroken and are paying tribute to the talented actor in their own way. The new name board was recently inaugurated and fans also shared clips of the same online.

      Sushant Singh Rajput Gets A Road Named After Him In Hometown Purnea In Bihar

      According to reports, Mayor Savita Devi said that Sushant was a great artist. She added that renaming the road is a way of paying tribute to him. The road reportedly goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk and will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput Road. This is the second road to have been named after the late actor. Earlier, a popular car company's roundabout was also rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

      Fans Shared Pictures Of The Inauguration

      Sushant's family had revealed in a statement that they will be turning his childhood home into a memorial, and a foundation will be set up as a tribute to him where young talents will be supported.

      Sushant's Childhood Home Will Also Be Turned Into A Memorial

      Mayor Savita Devi reportedly wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Earlier in June, actor Shekhar Suman had also met with Bihar CM for the same. The late actor's fans have also rallied for the cause through social media, asking the Government and the officials for a higher investigation in his suicide case.

      Sushant's Dil Bechara Will Release On July 24

      Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and the police reported there was no foul play. No suicide note was found in his house, but the evidence proved that the actor was battling depression for the past six months. His funeral took place the next day on June 15, which was attended by his family, friends and a few of his co-stars.

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput
      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
