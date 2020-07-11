Sushant Singh Rajput Gets A Road Named After Him In Hometown Purnea In Bihar

Fans Shared Pictures Of The Inauguration

Sushant's family had revealed in a statement that they will be turning his childhood home into a memorial, and a foundation will be set up as a tribute to him where young talents will be supported.

Sushant's Childhood Home Will Also Be Turned Into A Memorial

Mayor Savita Devi reportedly wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Earlier in June, actor Shekhar Suman had also met with Bihar CM for the same. The late actor's fans have also rallied for the cause through social media, asking the Government and the officials for a higher investigation in his suicide case.

Sushant's Dil Bechara Will Release On July 24

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and the police reported there was no foul play. No suicide note was found in his house, but the evidence proved that the actor was battling depression for the past six months. His funeral took place the next day on June 15, which was attended by his family, friends and a few of his co-stars.