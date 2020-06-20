Sushant Singh Rajput Had Asked Rhea Chakraborty To Cancel Her Contract With A Producer?

Sushant Wanted Rhea To Cancel Her Contract With A Production House Post His Fallout With Them?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Rhea told the cops in her statement that Sushant wanted her to cancel her contract with a talent wing of the production house after the actor had a fallout with them.

Rhea Was In Touch With Sushant Even After She Left His House

The entertainment portal further reported that Rhea left Sushant's house on June 8 after he allegedly asked her to leave. However, she kept in touch with Sushant. Rhea and Sushant knew each other since 2013. However, their friendship grew post Sushant's breakup with actress-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

The Police Is Currently Investigating To Find The Reason Behind Sushant's Demise

Pinkvilla stated that until now, 14 people have been questioned in Sushant's death case. Yesterday, the Mumbai Police summoned celebrity manager Uday Singh. They have already recorded statements of Sushant's Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, the late actor's business and PR manager. The Mumbai Police also asked Yash Raj Films for a copy of contract with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Rhea And Sushant Were To Star In Director Rumi Jaffery's Next

The rom-com starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty was to hit the shooting floors in May. However, it got postponed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. "It was to explore Sushant's dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan's acting and Govinda's dance and that's why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat," Jaffery told Mumbai Mirror. The filmmaker further revealed that post Sushant's demise, he might never make that film, since it was written keeping the late actor in mind.