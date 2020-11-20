Sushant Singh Rajput Had Discussed A Film On 'Ajmal Kasab And ISI' A Day Before His Death: Report

Sushant Was Last Offered A Film On Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks

A report in India Today stated that Sushant's talent agent Uday Singh Gauri told the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in his statement that the late actor was in talks for a film about the 'police, ISI and Ajmal Kasab'.

Sushant's Talent Agent Had Contacted The Late Actor Multiple Times On June 13

The report further said that Gauri revealed that he had connected Sushant to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and producer Ramesh Taurani, and they had a discussion for around seven minutes on June 13. The report further stated that Gauri's call log details reveal that he contacted Sushant ‘five to six' times on the 13th. Gauri also said Sushant was to discuss the details about the film with Advani and Taurani once again on June 15 through a conference call.

Ramesh Taurani Had Earlier Refused To Comment

Meanwhile, post Sushant's demise when Ramesh Taurani was asked if he was planning to sign the actor for a film, he told Times Now, "I was but I don't want to comment on it." He then requested the reporter to ‘let the CBI do their work'.