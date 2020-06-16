Sushant Singh Rajput Had Donated Rs 1.25 Crore To Nagaland ‘Without Fanfare’ Says Charudutt Acharya

Many lesser known aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput's personality are surfacing in the aftermath off his death by suicide. Writer-director Charudutt Acharya recalled that Sushant once visited the state of Nagaland after it was devastated by floods, and donated Rs 1.25 crore 'without fanfare'. In a Facebook post, Charu wrote that Sushant's death has left his whole family deeply upset.

Charu wrote, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has plunged my family in a pall of sadness. All four of us were HUGE fans. The missus had a special soft corner for him, since his super hit Pavitra Rishta serial days. She would always tell me, 'Charu see this boy will go very far. He will be the next SRK from TV. Just watch...' He was getting there...and now this..."

He continued, "But one person who is genuinely gutted without having seen a single serial or movie of Sushant Singh, is my father PB Acharya. From 2014 to 2019, my father was the Governor of the state of Nagaland. In 2018, a massive flood had ravaged the state. The government of Nagaland had put out an appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. At that time, Sushant was shooting in Delhi."

Sushant had also made a similar donation to the state of Kerala.

Charu added, "There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. Later, he called my father in Kohima and spoke quite warmly. My father thanked him for his kind and large hearted gesture and invited him to Kohima. Sushant expressed his desire to visit Kohima too. But the journey from Dimapur to Kohima is only by road and takes four hours. And in the flood situation, it could have taken much longer. And Sushant had to rush back to Delhi for his shoot."

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai home on June 14. The reason for his death by suicide is not known as Sushant left without a note. But it is being speculated that Sushant's battle with depression had something to do with it.

