Sushant Singh Rajput Had Revealed He Is Claustrophobic In An Old Interview

Sushant In A Video From 2015 Talks About Claustrophobia

However, now another video of the late actor has come to light, in which Sushant admits to having claustrophobia. According to a report in DNA, Sushant while on a chat show revealed that he is insomniac and claustrophobic. The Bollywood actor had appeared on Zee Cafe's 'Look Who's Talking with Niranjan Iyengar' season 2, which aired on November 1, 2015 at 9 pm.

Sushant Also Revealed He Has Insomnia And Can Only Sleep 2 Hours A Day

In one of the sections of the chat show, Sushant was asked to reveal three things about himself- two truths and one lie. The actor listed the three things as claustrophobia, sleeping for six hours a day, and being a terrible singer. He then went on to reveal that he is insomniac. Sushant explained, "The lie is that I sleep for six hours a day. I have insomnia so I can't sleep for more than 2 hours a day."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the late actor's death case alongside ED officials and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as new charges of drug consumption and dealing were added to Rhea's case.