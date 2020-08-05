Sushant Singh Rajput's House Help Reveals What Exactly Happened When Rhea Left The House On June 8

Neeraj On Rhea-Sushant's Fight

Pinkvilla quoted Neeraj as saying, "I really don't know if sir asked her to leave or there was a fight between them, but Rhea ma'am asked me to pack her clothes in two suitcases. When she left, sir was sitting quietly in his room, he seemed sad. I really don't know what happened between them."

Neeraj On Who Was Incharge Of Sushant's Medicines

Contradicting the claims of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani that he was entrusted to give medicines to the deceased actor, Neeraj revealed that Rhea Chakraborty used to give medicines to Sushant.

He further revealed, "We would go to sir's room when there was work and only after being given permission to do so."

Neeraj's Last Conversation With Sushant

Recalling his last tete-a-tete with Sushant, Neeraj revealed that the Dil Bechara actor had asked him for a glass of water, and enquired about how things were in the house, to which Neeraj said all was fine.

"Sir was keeping unwell ever since his return from Europe. We were told he was being treated for depression, but we didn't think it was all that bad. He had gone quiet and used to sleep a lot," shared Neeraj.

Neeraj On Sushant's State Of Mind After Disha Salian's Death

When asked about how Sushant reacted when he learnt about Disha Salian's death, Neeraj shared that the actor did get upset, but he was already in that state of mind for a long time. Neeraj revealed that Sushant used to be quiet from the past four to five months.

Neeraj On Rhea Spending Sushant's Money

When asked if Rhea used to spend Sushant's money, Neeraj said, "Sir had given her the freedom to do that. Had he controlled, she would not have done whatever she felt like in the house as she took complete charge of the house."

Neeraj has now taken up another job at Bandra's Pali Hill.