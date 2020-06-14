Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath Co-star Sara Ali Khan, And Others Condole His Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has received heartbreaking reactions from his friends and colleagues in the Hindi film industry. His Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Govinda, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao and others took to their social media handles to condole his death and leave a strong message on mental health.

Sara Ali Khan, who shared screen space with Sushant in her very first film, Kedarnath, shared a touching black and white photo of the actor from the sets. In the picture, Sushant can be seen flashing a dazzling smile as he dries himself off. Sara, in the background, can be seen giving a surprised look. Her caption simply read, "Sushant Singh Rajput," with heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone, who has been a mental health advocate for a number of years now, wrote in her post on Instagram, 'As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out."

She continued, "Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope." She captioned her post, "#youarenotalone."

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of Sushant and wrote, "I hope you find peace."

Actress Divya Dutta wrote, "Too soon my friend.. you hada bright life ahead.. RIP #sushantsinghrajput . Disbelief!"

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, "Bhai Nahi Yaar.."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a picture with Sushant and wrote, "Just can't believe this ! ......................... RIP Sushant."

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Rest In Peace," and added a prayer hands emoji.

Govinda wrote, "Extremely Shocked and Sad !! We had performed on DID together & I still remember such a Good Respectful & Humble Boy he was !! Gone too soon 🙏🏻 RIP."

Sushant's Kai Po Che! co-star Rajkummar Rao wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I'll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You'll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother. #SushantSinghRajput."

💔This is so unfair. Gone too soon.

I’ll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You’ll be missed bhai.

May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/F2vmnulB3m — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 14, 2020

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

We are all shocked and saddened by the loss of Sushant Rajput Singh. Had met him on the sets of Jhalak with MD and he was no doubt a rising star, even then. Our condolences to his family for their loss. — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 14, 2020

Sushant was found hanging in his home at Bandra on June 14. He was 34.

