      Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath Co-star Sara Ali Khan, And Others Condole His Death

      Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has received heartbreaking reactions from his friends and colleagues in the Hindi film industry. His Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Govinda, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao and others took to their social media handles to condole his death and leave a strong message on mental health.

      Sara, Sonam, Kartik And Others Condole Sushant’s Death

      Sara Ali Khan, who shared screen space with Sushant in her very first film, Kedarnath, shared a touching black and white photo of the actor from the sets. In the picture, Sushant can be seen flashing a dazzling smile as he dries himself off. Sara, in the background, can be seen giving a surprised look. Her caption simply read, "Sushant Singh Rajput," with heart emojis.

      Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️💔❣️

      Deepika Padukone, who has been a mental health advocate for a number of years now, wrote in her post on Instagram, 'As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out."

      She continued, "Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope." She captioned her post, "#youarenotalone."

      🤝 #youarenotalone

      Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of Sushant and wrote, "I hope you find peace."

      I hope you find peace

      Actress Divya Dutta wrote, "Too soon my friend.. you hada bright life ahead.. RIP #sushantsinghrajput . Disbelief!"

      Too soon my friend.. you hada bright life ahead.. RIP #sushantsinghrajput . Disbelief!

      Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, "Bhai Nahi Yaar.."

      Bhai Nahi Yaar... 💔

      Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a picture with Sushant and wrote, "Just can't believe this ! ......................... RIP Sushant."

      Just can’t believe this ! ......................... RIP Sushant 💔

      Katrina Kaif wrote, "Rest In Peace," and added a prayer hands emoji.

      Rest In Peace 🙏

      Govinda wrote, "Extremely Shocked and Sad !! We had performed on DID together & I still remember such a Good Respectful & Humble Boy he was !! Gone too soon 🙏🏻 RIP."

      Extremely Shocked and Sad !! We had performed on DID together & I still remember such a Good Respectful & Humble Boy he was !! Gone too soon 🙏🏻 RIP

      Sushant's Kai Po Che! co-star Rajkummar Rao wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I'll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You'll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother. #SushantSinghRajput."

      ❤️

      We took this picture during IIFA New York 2017 . I was walking back to my hotel and was three blocks away when you yelled my name . Sitting casually cross legged on the pavement you invited me to come ‘hang ‘ with you. We ended up doing a full photo shoot 💔I’m sorry... I wish we all could have helped in some way taking that pain away that you were feeling. I wish that we all realise the importance of mental health. And the care it needs. I wish you had reached out to someone 💔💔💔 May you shine brightest amongst the stars in the starry night sky ‘When will you realize, Vienna waits for you’ Eternal Peace.

      Sushant was found hanging in his home at Bandra on June 14. He was 34.

