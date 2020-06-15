Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Breaks Down: 'I Wish You Never Left Us Behind'

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday (June 14, 2020) has shooked the Hindi film industry. The actor's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi is also shattered, and took to her Instagram page to bid a tearful adieu. Sanjana plays the late actor's love interest in his unreleased film, Dil Bechara. The film is the Bollywood adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

"Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant?," wrote Sanjana as she recalled the time she spent with Sushant while shooting for their film. In the video, she is seen saying, "I'm grateful to everybody who believed Sushant is an artist beyond excellence." Talking about how encouraging Sushant was, she is seen further saying, "I just want to promise you that everyone who loves will forever be grateful for the gift that you've left behind,"

Sanjana wrote in her note, "You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I'm forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars. A forever of learnings, and of memories."

She continued in her post, "I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying."

"After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together," recalled Sanjana.

She further continued, "In the middle of our 16 hour shoot days, you'd tell me that being and becoming Manny, made you happy. But you'd also fleetingly mention being anyone other than yourself made you happy. I was too ill equipped to understand the depth of what you meant."

"Amidst your struggle, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming 'Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!'; To guide me over things big & small through our film's process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother's side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput," Sanjana concluded her emotional video.

Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His postmortem report has revealed that the cause of his death was asphyxia due to hanging.

