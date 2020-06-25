Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara To Premiere On Disney+Hotstar On July 24

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Shares The Poster Of Dil Bechara

The actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara is going to be coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."

Mukesh Chhabra Gets Emotional While Announcing The Release Date Of Sushant's Last Film

"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We have been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together, but never once did I ever once imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it, and his love will guide us as we release it," Mukesh said in an official statement.

A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Mr Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney APAC and Chairman, Star and Disney India shared, "We are humble to be able to play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. In celebration of his life and his extraordinary work, Dil Bechara will release directly on digital this July on Disney+Hotstar, and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India. Our prayers and wishes to his family and his loved ones."

Dil Bechara Is An Official Remake Of The 2014 Hollywood Film The Fault In Our Stars

The film revolves around Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in an interesting role in the romantic drama.