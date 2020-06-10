Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns Death Of Ex-Manager Disha Salian: It's Such A Devastating News

Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts To The News Of His Former Manager's Death

The Chhichhore actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "It's such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May her soul rest in peace."

Varun Sharma Remembered His Former Manager With A Heartfelt Post

Sharing a picture of himself with Disha, Varun Sharma mourned her demise and wrote, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend." He further continued, "You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too Soon."

The Cops Have Registered A Case Of Accidental Death

While initially, it was suspected that Disha committed suicide, a report in Mumbai Mirror now states that the Malvani police has registered a case of accidental death in this matter.

Reportedly, Disha Was Tipsy When She Fell Down From The Window Of The Apartment

The cops told the tabloid that Disha, who lived in Dadar with her parents, had come to Malad with some friends on Monday. They all met for dinner at the 12th-floor flat of actor Rohan Rai in Jankalyan Nagar, Malad (West).

Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1am on Tuesday. The cops were informed about the incident at 2.25 am. They found her lying in a pool of blood, and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Her body was sent to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for post-mortem, and her swabs were sent for COVID-19 test.

Disha's Parents Don't Suspect Any Foul Play

Meanwhile, the investigating team has recorded Disha's parents' statements. "They don't suspect any foul play. They also told us that Disha had been anxious about her future for a while. We are yet to record statements of Disha's friends present in the flat at that time. Because of her intoxicated state, we cannot say for sure, whether it was a suicide or an accident," Kalapad was quoted as saying by the tabloid.