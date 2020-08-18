Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Blasts Trolls Attacking Actor's Sister Meetu: She Doesn't Know Sandeep

Sushant's Niece Wrote...

Mallika wrote, "Clearing out some of the misunderstandings about my masi: 1. If you study up on psychology (I'm minoring in psychology at university) you'd know of a thing called "emotional numbing" by shock. You can stop feeling emotions temporarily after trauma. She compulsively refused to believe it had happened. She was the first one to hear the news from our family, she was the main shock absorber."

Mallika Reveals Meetu Had Fainted After Arriving At Sushant's Residence

Mallika further wrote that Meetu Singh was asked to keep it together for a little by the lawyer, and was asked to watch how the investigation is carried out. Mallika further shared that Meetu had fainted after arriving at Sushant's residence, but she was asked to be alert, as there were so many valuables of Sushant at his residence.

Mallika On Sushant's Bond With His Sisters

Mallika further wrote about the bond between Sushant and his sisters, and wrote, "She was the one taught my mamu how to ride a motorbike and play cricket when he was young. My Meetu masi has nerves of steel. She is the strongest of the all the siblings."

"At the time, we didn't know what was going on, we trusted the authorities to know what to do, just like any person in a democracy would. She was checking up on her daughter on the phone, because my little cousin wouldn't stop crying, she was trying to sound strong for her sake, for all of our sake. She's the kind of person who'd always worry about other people and completely neglect her own feelings," Mallika said.

"The reason she was adjusting her hair was because it was falling on her eyes, and the flashes of cameras were bothering her. We aren't used to media attention." added SSR's niece.

Mallika Singh On Sandeep Ssingh

She further shared that Meetu fainted after she saw the body of Sushant, and that Sushant's family does not know anything about Sandeep Ssingh. Mallika gave this explanation when many netizens questioned Meetu Singh's connection with Sandeep Ssingh.

She added, "So somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he (Sandeep) just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn't know Sandip Singh."

Mallika further wrote that any unfair finger pointed at her aunt is an unfair finger pointed at her grandparents' upbringing. She further wrote that the siblings had a profound bond, and they loved each other, and she has witnessed it while growing up.

"All my mamu's older sisters pampered him after nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We're fighting for with all emotional strength," Mallika concluded.