Sushant Singh Rajput’s Old Photo With Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Goes Viral

An old picture of late Sushant Singh Rajput with actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is going viral on the internet. The picture was reportedly clicked at Ramesh Taurani's 2017 Diwali party which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Akansha had posted the picture on her Instagram handle and had captioned it, "Day 1 continued."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. It is suspected that he died by suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing his death.

Following his death, Akansha had shared a picture with Sushant and had written, "Forever," in the caption.

Recently, Akansha had taken to her Instagram handle to slam the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend and is an accused in the Sushant's death case. Akansha had written, "Understand that the people who have maintained their silence or are saying otherwise is because they KNOW the FACTS and the person and have actually INTERACTED with him and not just watched his films in the theatre or watched some garbage news channels to form an opinion. Let's get one thing straight - the loudest person in the room ISN'T ALWAYS RIGHT. Depression is a DISEASE and it doesn't carefully handpick you based on your fame and success. You lose to it, the same way you lose to cancer," she wrote.

She continued, "I refuse to bend over backwards and stay silent for even one more second because I'm afraid of being abused by some sick in the mind nameless shits who will run to 'boycott' the next thing I do. I understand everybody's need for closure but as someone who has lost a loved one to mental illness, I know the best thing we can do sometimes is find peace in the fact that the person made that choice themselves. In our country when a woman is raped, we try to blame her for instigating the man rather than holding him - the perpetrator - accountable for his crime. And once again, here we are today. We would rather believe a woman has practiced black magic and celebrate her public downfall than accept that a man made a choice all on his own."

Rhea was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case which emerged during Sushant's death case investigation.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty Plant Saplings To Fulfil One Of Sushant Singh Rajput's 50 Dreams