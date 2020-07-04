Sushant Singh Rajput’s On-Screen Sister Bhumika Chawla Can’t Get Over His Death!

Actress Bhumika Chawla, who played Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, wrote that even after twenty days, she can't get over his demise. In a long note, Bhumi wrote, "It's been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you. Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together."

Wondering why Sushant took such a drastic step, Bhumika wrote, "Was it depression - personal - then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it's not easy to survive here - I am not talking of insider or outsiders - IT IS WHAT IT IS - yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain't easy - but I am still grateful I am doing work."

She further added, "Maybe I just choose to work on this perspective - constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside - THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS."

Speaking of her journey, Bhumika said that even though she had a tough time and met all sorts of people in the industry, she still thanks God for everything she has.

While bidding a final goodbye, Bhumi wrote, "I choose to say that it's ok - maybe one doesn't fit the bill, the role and so it's ok ..... POSITIVE .... and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai ... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta ... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ..... ........ if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was ... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family."