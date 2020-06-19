    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput Paid Entire Year’s Rent For His Lonavala Bungalow Ten Days Before Passing

      Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide is bringing to light many heart-touching revelations about the kind of person he was. Earlier, it was reported that Sushant paid salaries to his staff three days before taking his own life. According to the latest reports, he also paid rent for his bungalow in Lonavala, near Pavna lake, for an entire year.

      Report: Sushant Paid Entire Year’s Rent For His Bungalow

      According to Pinkvilla, Sushant paid a full year's rent to his landlord through his lawyer, just ten days before his tragic demise.

      Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Just 10 days before he passed away, he made his lawyer called the landlord who owns the bungalow and asked him to take the rent till August 2020. His rent renewal was supposed to happen around August end, and the landlord had not even asked for the money. A bit of the rent was pending but he decided to pay it entirely till August, when his agreement would lapse. The landlord has never had complaints with Sushant who also always paid everything on time and even suggested that there's no hurry. But he was adamant that he wanted to settle the dues and paid them to the tune of a few lakhs."

      Apparently, Sushant had recently shifted to a duplex apartment next to his earlier house, on Mumbai's Carter road. He was living there with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and a few of his friends. However, he also had a rented bungalow in Lonavala, where he spent most of his time, doing things like swimming, farming, reading, and writing.

      Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly suffering depression from six months, and had been getting treated for it.

