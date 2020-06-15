Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Rhea Chakraborty Snapped Outside Cooper Hospital In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, was spotted outside Dr. R N Cooper Municipal Hospital in Mumbai on Monday (June 15, 2020). This is the same hospital where the late actor's body was taken for postmortem on Sunday evening. (June 14, 2020).

In the pictures, the Jalebi actress is seen wearing a mask and has her head covered with a white dupatta. Rumours were rife that Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship. However, the alleged lovebirds never confirmed their relationship status.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Rhea had reacted to the dating rumours and was quoted as saying, "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years."

On the other hand, when Sushant was asked whether he was seeing someone, the actor had said in an interview with Man's World magazine last year, "I'm seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I'm not allowed to say. It's not that someone else is saying that I'm not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. Right now, it's not right to say. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that?" If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I'd have to ask that somebody."

Speaking about Sushant's tragic demise, the actor ended his life in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police has revealed that the provisional cause of his death was asphyxia due to hanging. Sushant's last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle on Monday (June 15, 2020).

