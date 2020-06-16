Sushant Singh Rajput’s Picture With Alia Bhatt And Karan Johar Goes Viral Amid All The Hatred!

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput left the nation mourning over his sudden demsie, netizens are hell-bent behind Karan Johar and his protégé, Alia Bhatt for making the film industry a worst place for the outsiders. While some are sharing old clips of Koffee With Karan, wherein many celebs including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor mocked Sushant, some are blatantly slamming Karan and Alia for putting out condolence tweets, but not marking their attendance at Sushant's last rites.

Amid all the hatred towards Karan and Alia, a picture of Sushant, wherein he can be seen posing along with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra, is going viral on social media.

On a related note, recently, Swara Bhasker slammed the netizens and came out in support of Karan and Alia. She tweeted, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!"

She further tweeted, "Sushant didn't leave a note. We don't know what he went thru. We don't know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn't leave a note! Get it? He didn't want to talk about it. He's gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy."

Report: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-In-Law Passes Away In Bihar

When a netizen explained to Swara about why they are so pissed at Karan and wrote, "Swara it maybe a silly chat show for you & You may have that sense of humour or thick skin to not get affected. But some don't. And just cause you're a big producer, you can't call out people and "rate" them on national TV. Most of us are calling out this hypocrisy & toxicity."

To which Swara replied, "That may be but it's still idiotic to hold Karan & Alia responsible for this tragedy - because they made some thoughtless comments. The fact is we don't know what Sushant was going through nor what the cause was. Everything being discussed is speculation & gossip. It's not right."

(Social media posts are unedited.)