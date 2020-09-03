Sushant Singh Rajput’s Therapist Susan Walker’s Statement To Mumbai Police: He Was Bipolar

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychotherapist Susan Walker had told Mumbai Police in her statement after the actor's death, that he was suffering from bipolar disorder and that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had told her that he had been having suicidal thoughts.

India Today, which accessed Walker's statement, reported that the psychotherapist said that Sushant was taking medication for his illness. However, he would stop taking the medicines when he showed signs of improvement. She also said that Sushant's condition worsened to a point where he felt like treatment was not going to help him.

Talking about how, on November 7, Walker received a message from Rhea asking for an appointment, after one that was booked and cancelled on November 4 by Sushant's manager Shruti Modi.

Walker went on to say that when she asked Rhea if Sushant was having suicidal thoughts, she replied in the affirmative. "I felt that Mr Sushant Singh's condition is extremely serious and he needs immediate treatment, hence I asked him to come on the date 07/11/2019 at 4:45 pm. After that I gave her my clinic address and asked her to inform about the treatment going on to Mr. Sushant Singh. After that, at approximately 4:45 pm, Miss Rhea Chakraborty and Mr Sushant Singh Rajput came to me. On that day, I had met him for the first time. I asked Rhea Chakraborty to stand outside and had a clinical discussion with Mr Sushant Singh Rajput," read her statement.

ALSO READ: Netizens Support Rhea, Share Sushant's Sister's FB Post Saying Her Mother Died Because Of Depression

Walker came to the conclusion that on a scale of 1 to 10, Sushant's anxiety was at 9. "His speech and behaviour were completely irrelevant and very fast. On that, I was sure that Sushant Singh Rajput is suffering from bipolar disorder," she added.

She also said that based on conversations, she felt Rhea was taking great care of Sushant whereas he was negligent about it. Walker also said that Rhea reached out to her even in June to tell her that Sushant had stopped taking his medicines once again.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

ALSO READ: Sameer Sharma Had Shared A Powerful Post On Mental Health After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death