Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty's Unseen Pictures From Italy Go Viral; Fans Lose Cool

Details Of The Picture

Going by photo journalist Viral Bhayani's caption, the pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are from their Italy trip. Interestingly, the recent reports claim that Rhea gave a statement to police officials, that Sushant displayed the first sign of mental illness in Italy itself.

Rhea's Statement

According to India Today, Rhea stated that she and Sushant were staying at a 600-year-old heritage hotel in Italy, and at the same place, when Sushant came across a painting, he started chanting mantras using a Rudraksh. According to Rhea, the painting was of Saturn devouring its own child.

'Sushant Was Terrified After Watching The Painting'

Rhea further stated that Sushant was terrified after watching the painting as he could see the characters in the painting, but couldn't describe it briefly. Rhea also stated that she tried to console him saying that those were just hallucinations.

Netizens React To Sushant-Rhea's Pics From Italy

After seeing Sushant-Rhea's pictures from Italy, netizens slam the latter yet again, and said that Sushant looks fine to them, and it's she who looks disturbed.

@manha5857: He was looking peaceful and Cool no tension infact Rhea is looking like she is disturbed and may be she got scared of that painting

@notfinnalie: And it's since then that this girl ruined his life!! his workers and close ones can not be wrong when they said that they saw a change in him after the trip!

@pandewithouty: Where it all started 😡

@sharmaneha1887: He was having long term plans....to do different creative things.... I wish he never met her....n remain still alive.

(Social media posts are unedited.)