Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty's Unseen Pictures From Italy Go Viral; Fans Lose Cool
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left all of us unsettled. While some can't accept that truth that he's gone, others can't accept that he died by suicide. Amid all the conspiracy theories around his death, Sushant's family also filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the Raabta actor. Ever since Sushant breathed his last, netizens have been blaming Rhea for his death, and are slamming the actress brutally. From calling her names like 'gold-digger' and 'witch' to abusing the actress, there's no limit to netizens' anger when it comes to Rhea. Amid all the hullabaloo, Sushant-Rhea's unseen pictures from their Europe trip land on the internet, and evoke anger in netizens.
Check out the pictures here..
Details Of The Picture
Going by photo journalist Viral Bhayani's caption, the pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are from their Italy trip. Interestingly, the recent reports claim that Rhea gave a statement to police officials, that Sushant displayed the first sign of mental illness in Italy itself.
Rhea's Statement
According to India Today, Rhea stated that she and Sushant were staying at a 600-year-old heritage hotel in Italy, and at the same place, when Sushant came across a painting, he started chanting mantras using a Rudraksh. According to Rhea, the painting was of Saturn devouring its own child.
'Sushant Was Terrified After Watching The Painting'
Rhea further stated that Sushant was terrified after watching the painting as he could see the characters in the painting, but couldn't describe it briefly. Rhea also stated that she tried to console him saying that those were just hallucinations.
Netizens React To Sushant-Rhea's Pics From Italy
After seeing Sushant-Rhea's pictures from Italy, netizens slam the latter yet again, and said that Sushant looks fine to them, and it's she who looks disturbed.
@manha5857: He was looking peaceful and Cool no tension infact Rhea is looking like she is disturbed and may be she got scared of that painting
@notfinnalie: And it's since then that this girl ruined his life!! his workers and close ones can not be wrong when they said that they saw a change in him after the trip!
@pandewithouty: Where it all started 😡
@sharmaneha1887: He was having long term plans....to do different creative things.... I wish he never met her....n remain still alive.
