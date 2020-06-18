Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes Immersed In Ganga; Family Bids Emotional Farewell To The Late Actor

Why Are Goodbyes So Difficult?

In this picture, Sushant's father KK Singh and US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti are seen in a boat, holding a pot each, which is filled with the actor's ashes. They are all set to bid him final goodbye.

This Picture Will Leave You With A Heavy Heart

Sushant's family members are seen immersing his ashes in the holy river of the Ganges. Looking at these photos, all we can say, is "Sushant, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts."

Meanwhile, the rest of the rituals will be done at Sushant's family's house in Patna.

Earlier, Sushant's Sister Had Revealed That His Asthi Visarjan Will Take Place Today

In a Facebook post, Shweta Singh Kriti wrote, "Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput"

She Also Poured Her Heart Out In A Heartfelt Post

Kriti, who flew down from the US post Sushant's demise, penned a touching note that read, "I know you were in a lot of pain and I know you were a fighter and you were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera sona... sorry for all the pain you had to go through. If I could, I would have taken all your pain and given all my happiness to you."

She further continued, "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."